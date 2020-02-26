Jesse C. Pena, 86, of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Sugar Land. He was born in New Gulf on Sept. 21, 1933 to the late Santos Pena and Maria Castanon Pena.
Jesse was a graduate of Boling High School. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army. He then met and married Janie Perez in April of 1959 and together they raised three sons, Chris, Mark, and Gary. Jesse worked as a barber and retired from Imperial Sugar in Sugar Land.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Chris Pena.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janie Pena of Wharton; sons: Mark Pena and wife Corinna of Wharton, and Gary Pena and wife Sonya of Houston; daughter-in-law Sandra Pena; sister Ofelia Pena; grandchildren: Joshua, Christopher, Brian, Aaron, Jacqueline, Jonathan, Christian, Vincent, Michael and Angel; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Following cremation, visitation will be at 9 a.m. a rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by a memorial Mass to be celebrated on Saturday, February 29 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. Burial will follow at a later date at Houston Veterans Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
