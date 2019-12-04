Ruby Lee Nuspliger died unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2019. She passed to her heavenly life bathed in prayer and love with family at her side. Ruby was born in Lane City on March 30, 1926 and grew up on the Pierce Estate. She was the third child in a family of six girls, born to Max and Felester Koehler. She attended school through eighth grade in Pierce. Ambitious and determined, she completed high school in Crescent in 1944 and went on to graduate from Draughon’s Business College in Houston. The U.S. had joined the fight in World War II when Ruby’s brother-in-law introduced her to a fellow Army serviceman by the name of Charles Nuspliger. He was a self-proclaimed Yankee from the state of New York. He was deployed to Germany and their fondness for each other grew through countless letters. A stack of his letters can still be found, bound with twine and yellowed from decades passed. Upon Charlie’s return from the service, Ruby left Texas to join him in New York. They were married in Croghan, N.Y. on March 3, 1946. Deeply in love, their family grew quickly when three daughters, Maxine, Patsy, and Joan, joined their family in yearly succession. The little Nuspliger family moved back to Wharton in 1952, where they welcomed three more children, Charles, Mary, and Phyllis. Ruby worked as a waitress for Petersen’s Restaurant, often telling the story of serving breakfast to Fidel Castro who was in the area shopping for cattle. She then went to work for Security Bank and Trust until her retirement. Active with the church, she joined the Catholic Daughter’s Association, from which she received her 50-year service pin in 2018. As a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, she also served many years on the Fellowship Committee, sang in the women’s choir, belonged to the Alter Society, and assisted in the church office. In the decades she lived in Wharton and served her community, she made many friends and countless acquaintances. These folks, along with her large family and faith, were her mainstay. All will remember Ruby’s charm, warm smile, and love of fashion. She led an active life, enjoying many family trips, including vacations in the U.S. as well as journeys throughout the European continent. She proudly took snow ski lessons at the age of 69 and tap dance lessons at the age of 70. Missing her immensely are her sister, Isabel Barbee and Ruby’s children: Maxine and Mike Coppinger of La Grange, Patsy Schultz and Bob Weddle of Schulenberg, Mechelle Nuspliger of Rosenberg, Mary and Ed Knight of Weimar, and Phyllis Massey and Denny Morgan of Belden, Neb. She also left the incredible legacy of 21 randchildren and many great-grandchildren. Upon leaving this world, she was greeted at the gates of Heaven by Charlie who was undoubtedly grinning like a fool. She was also met by son Charles Nuspliger, Jr., daughter Joan Miller, and grandson Jeremy Nuspliger, her parents Max and Felester Koehler and sisters Willie Mae Wood, Dorothy Parker, Fannie Mae Krueger, and Charlene (Mickie) Ivy. A large welcome party was given, complete with Canasta card tournament, laughter, music, and dancing. “No one could dance like Charlie,” she’d said many times, lamenting the loss of her favorite dance partner. We find comfort in the knowledge he is twirling her around the dance floor at last, never to part again. Help us celebrate Ruby’s life. All are invited to the Wharton Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. to visit and share memories with the family. The funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton. Pallbearers are Maxine Coppinger, Patsy Schultz, Mary Knight and Phyllis Massey. “Momma carried us into this world, we will carry her out.” Remembrances can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children or the Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton. Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be made at wwwwhartonfuneralhome.com
Ruby Lee Nuspliger
To send flowers to the family of Ruby Nuspliger, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 6
Visitation
Friday, December 6, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Wharton Funeral Home
515 E Boling Hwy
Wharton, TX 77488
515 E Boling Hwy
Wharton, TX 77488
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Visitation begins.
Dec 7
Rosary
Saturday, December 7, 2019
10:30AM
10:30AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2011 Briar Lane
Wharton, TX 77488
2011 Briar Lane
Wharton, TX 77488
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Rosary begins.
Dec 7
Funeral Mass
Saturday, December 7, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2011 Briar Lane
Wharton, TX 77488
2011 Briar Lane
Wharton, TX 77488
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Funeral Mass begins.
Dec 7
Graveside Service
Saturday, December 7, 2019
11:15AM
11:15AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
3511 E Alabama
Wharton, TX 77488
3511 E Alabama
Wharton, TX 77488
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Graveside Service begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.