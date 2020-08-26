Brenda Henry Stanbery, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020 at 57 years old.
Brenda is survived by husband Jeff Stanbery of Princeton, Wisc., daughter Carrie Underkoffler and husband Shannon of Texas; son Robert Glodowski, Jr. of Wisconsin; brother Bobby Lee Kerns and wife Heidi of Texas; granddaughter Avery Underkoffler of Texas, extended family: Andrew VanVickle, Robert Glodowski, Oscar Del Bosque, and cousins.
Brenda is preceded in death by her father Bobby Henry, mother Wanda Henry Kerns, brother Bobby Frank Henry, and sister Gayle Del Bosque.
Brenda was born in San Diego, Calif. on June 1, 1963. She grew up in Lufkin. She performed various job throughout her life serving others. She loved her family, and loved being a grandmother. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Larry Joel Borak
Larry Joe Borak, 67, of Wharton, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. He was born Feb. 5, 1953 in Wharton to the late Joel Borak and Mary Krenek Borak.
Larry was a 1971 graduate of Wharton High School. Larry enjoyed practicing target shooting. Larry could be found most of the time tinkering in his barn. He usually had several projects going at the same time and enjoyed fixing anything mechanical that might be broken.
He is survived by his sisters: Gloria Longoria and husband Paul of Houston, and Joyce Evans and husband Sam of Conroe; and brother Don Borak and wife, Mildred of Sugar Land.
Following cremation, a private family memorial service will be held.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
