Maria S. Arceo, 86, of Wharton and formerly of Guam, went to be with our Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born on Guam Dec. 5, 1933 to the late Galo L. and Concepcion Martinez-Perez Salas.
Maria was raised on Guam and attended school there. She married Jesus Arceo on March 28, 1950 on Guam. Jesus preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 1991.
Following Jesus’ honorable discharge from the United States Navy, the family settled in Wharton County, owning a café in East Bernard for several years. Maria enjoyed cooking, playing Bingo and spoiling her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Annie Rivera, son Jesse Arceo, and son-in-law Ronnie Rivera.
Maria is survived by her children: Edward Arceo and wife Delores of Nebraska, Martha Manibusan and husband Anthony of Guam, Priscilla Van Faasen and husband Paul of Guam, Concepcion A. Malaqui of Hawaii, Vanessa Stavena and husband Lambert, Jr. of Wharton, and Dana Arceo and wife Terry of Wharton; 19 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 23 after 9 a.m. with a parish rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. and Mass following at 10 a.m. with Father Samuel Appiassi. Burial will be in Houston National Cemetery in Houston at 2 p.m. the same day. Serving as pallbearers are Lambert Stavena, Jr., Conner Stavena, Taylor Stavena, Andrew Arceo, Mike Hudgens and Michael Chappa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund, 2011 Briar Lane, Wharton, or Houston Hospice-El Campo, P.O. Box 1417, El Campo, 77437.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
