Mike Archer, 75, of Boling, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at a local hospital following a sudden illness. Mike was born Dec. 25, 1944 in Laurence, Kan. to the late W.E. and Mary Sue Barnes Archer.
Following high school, he proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. Mike married Dorthea Chapman on Oct. 16, 1961 in Groveton. He was the owner operator of Archer Trucking for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Dorthea Archer of Boling, daughter Kimberly Archer of Cypress; son Keith Archer and wife Tyana of Boling; sisters: Linda Lauret of Austin and Kathy Edens and husband Rod of Austin; brother Wayne Archer and wife Shelly; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother Mary Barnes Archer; daughter Michelle Archer; and son Chuck Archer.
Services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
