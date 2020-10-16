Ignac Paul Kocurek was born to Anton Kocurek and Molly Rek Kocurek on Feb. 9, 1925 in Hillje. He left this earth and moved on to be with the Lord on Oct. 9, 2020. He was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
On Oct. 17, 1940, Ignac Paul Kocurek enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served until Dec. 11, 1945. The following year on Feb. 19, 1946, Ignac married Charlene Sherrill Kocurek. Ignac and Charlene were married 74 years. The two lived in their home in Pledger where Ignac worked as a farmer. He loved to spend much of his time outdoors fishing, hunting, and gardening, but most of all, Ignac loved to share the word of God.
On June 30, 1985, Ignac became ordained by the Full Gospel Church of Rock Island in Eagle Lake. He especially loved to witness and preach the word of God to inmates in the Wharton County Jail.
At any moment of the day you would hear Ignac say “Praise God” and he would thank God for all he had done for him and his wife. He would also often say “Pick up the Cross and Follow Jesus.” Ignac lived a full long faith filled life.
He was preceded in death by his wife Charlene Kocurek; parents Anton and Molly Rek Kocurek; and siblings: Anton Kocurek, Gerome Kocurek, Stanley Kocurek, Paul Kocurek, Pete Kocurek, and Mary Womack.
He is survived by sister Lydia Sablatura; sister-in-law Lessie Kocurek; nephew Stanley Ray Kocurek; niece Joyce Salas; and many other loved ones, including close friends and caregivers Steve and Gloria Torres.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton with the Rev. Bob Hobbins officiating.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
