Edward Frank Zahradnik, 81, of East Bernard, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home. Edward was born, April 27, 1939 in Hungerford to the late Frank Zahradnik and Helena Zabodyn.
Edward was raised in Wharton County where he married Joyce Marie Case on Aug. 12, 1961. Edward retired from Texas Gulf as a roughneck and welder. On his days off and through retirement he enjoyed coaching baseball, listening to Bohemian music, playing cards, dominoes and playing billiards with his buddies. When not challenging his opponents to a competitive game, he could be found in a deer stand or with his fishing pole at his favorite spot.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Zahradnik, sisters Irene Penny and Margaret Ann Sims, and great-granddaughter Brooklynn Zahradnik.
Edward is survived by his sons: Troy Zahradnik and wife Brenda of Wharton, Bobby Zahradnik and wife Michelle of Nederland, Edward Zahradnik, Jr. of Austin, and Russell Zahradnik of East Bernard. He also is survived by his sister Katherine Warren of Wharton. Additionally, he leaves several grandchildren Adam Zahradnik and wife Hannah, Aaron Zahradnik, Amber Moreno and husband B.J. Shelby Zahradnik, Ashley Hoffman and husband Christopher, Matthew, Kallie, Russell Deon, and Ross Zahradnik, as well as great-grandchildren Christopher, Nicholas, Micah, Athena and Alex.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7 at Wharton Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Hungerford.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.