Joe Franklin Teague, 90, of Wharton, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 24, 1931 in Livingston to parents Joe Teague Sr. and Etta Victry Teague.
Joe was raised in Livingston and graduated from Livingston High School. He later attended and graduated from Sam Houston State University.
He married Doris Houseworth on December 28, 1959 in Wharton. He served our country honorably in the United States Marine Corps and received his honorable discharge on February 15, 1954. He worked as a salesman and district manager for Lorlorand Co. for over 35 years. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball, UT sports and dancing. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and on the Fellowship Committee, he was also a member of the Wharton American Legion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings.
Joe is survived by his wife, Doris Teague of Wharton, daughters, Sherri Arena and husband, Chuck of Edom and Michelle Prothro and husband, Allen of Pearland, and son, Joe Teague of Glen Flora, grandchildren, Charles Prothro, Rachel Jones, Amanda Garza, Lindsey Raymond, Casey Prothro and Nicky Arena, great grandchildren, Madison Garza, Austin Jones, Lexi Prothro, Aviana Garza, Landon Jones, Sophia Prothro, Evan Prothro, May Prothro, Harper Jones and Nathan Prothro.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 21 at Holy Family Catholic Church after 12:00 p.m. The funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Father Sam Appiasi officiating. Private family burial will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
