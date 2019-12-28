Ida Mae Allen, 86, passed away Dec. 25, 2019. She was born March 2, 1933 in East Bernard to Helena Janda and Edwin Matula. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbern M. Allen; son Douglas Allen; and sisters: Mary Zahradnik, Helen Pavlicek, and Carrie Mae Jurek. Ida Mae was a proud woman. She spent her time keeping her home and yard beautiful. While she did like to fish and spend time in her garden, she spent most of her time caring for her family. Ida Mae is survived by her children: Gail Gajdosik and her husband Robert, Dennis Allen and his wife Charlotte, Dwain Allen and his wife Sharron; brother Chester Matula; grandchildren: Melanie and Melissa Gajdosik, Nycole Muchow and husband Brad, Kaysee DeFratus and husband Joe, Jaimye Plemons and husband Brian, Shaun Allen, Jennifer Dominguez and husband Fisher, Amanda McKenzie and husband Kyle, Chad Allen and wife Sandra, Dori Jo and Deana Allen, Matthew Eagle and wife Heather; along with several greatgrandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 At Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29 at Wharton Funeral Home with burial following at Evergreen Memorial Park. Arie L. Jones
Ida Mae Allen
