Malcolm Charles Smith, II, known as M.C., age 30, transitioned from this life on Sept. 30, 2020. He was born on Aug. 1, 1990 in Wharton to Malcolm Charles Smith, I and Barbara Perales. M.C. had a kind and loving spirit and truly lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as spending time with his family and friends. He had the uncanny ability to bring joy and laughter to others he encountered.
M.C. is survived by his daughters Miraya Smith of Houston, and Kyleena Smith of Wharton; his father Malcolm Charles Smith, I; his mother Barbara (Waymond) Allen; brother Manuel (Chucquecia) Smith; sister Mercedes Smith; grandmother Manuela Jones; grandfather Bosie Smith, all of Wharton; aunts: Shirley Smith, Leola Lynn Perales, Alicia (Richard) Coleman, Andrea (Tracy) Griffin, Adrain (John) Green, Anitra (Heath) Sherman, Joyce Ashton, Sonnet Smith, Mary Hermosillo, Lucy Perkins, Rosie Garcia, Theresa Perales, and Gloria Melchor; uncles: Alfred (Betty) Smith, Kenneth Smith, Charles Myers, II (Sha Cayla), Sonny Smith (Samantha), Jerry Perales, and Johnny Perales; and his nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Viewing for family and friends is Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home, 519 East Emily Avenue, Wharton, and the funeral services are Oct. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Camp Zion Rising Start Baptist Church in Spanish Camp with Pastor C.E. Jackson, eulogist. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required at the viewing and the funeral.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
