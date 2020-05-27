Gloria Ann Brod Heffner, 75, of El Campo, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Dec. 23, 1944 in El Campo to the late Emery Brod and Hattie Nordin Brod.
Gloria grew up in Wharton County and graduated from El Campo High School in 1963. She worked for several lawyers and judges doing secretarial work. On July 22, 1978 she married the love of her life, Dana John Heffner, and together they raised four children. Dana preceded her in death on October 15, 2019. Gloria’s happiest moments were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family with all her heart. Although she was legally blind, she loved to read and alternatively listen to audiobooks. As a young woman, she loved to garden and spend time crabbing in Matagorda with her family. Gloria never met a stranger. Over the past six years, while attending dialysis at Davita, she made many friends with the other patients as well as staff.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Sharon Lou Brod.
Gloria is survived by her son Gary Heffner of Weimar, daughters: Sheri Housos of Wharton, Denee Green and fiancée’ Dedric Washington of El Campo, Kristina Senf and husband Robert of Wharton; grandchildren: Nikolaus Housos and fiancée’ Summer Pospisil, Tanner Heffner and wife Ashlea, Chloe Heffner Firkins and husband Chase, Madisyn Scarlett, Davin Hicks, Korbin Hicks, Karli Senf, Aubree Penrice, Skylar Penrice, and Kinsley Senf; great-grandchildren: Gracie Heffner, Cohen Heffner, and Emily Firkins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28 starting at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. A rite of committal and burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tanner Heffner, Nikolaus Housos, Korbin Hicks, Davin Hicks, Robert Senf, Dedric Washington and Chase Firkins. Honorary Pallbearers are Gary Heffner, Richard Heffner, Gerard Heffner, Charles Meismer, and Michael Meismer.
Family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or online at www.kidney.org
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.