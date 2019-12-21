Levan Marshall, 82, of El Campo, born Sept. 10, 1937 died Dec. 11, 2019. His visitation was Friday, Dec. 20 from 1-5 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home and will be Saturday, Dec. 21 at First United Methodist Church in El Campo from 9-11 a.m. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at FUMC in El Campo. Burial at El Campo Community Cemetery.
Levan Marshall
