Terry Shotwell Sullivan, 72, of Wharton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 in a Houston hospital. She was born Dec. 30, 1947 in Wharton to the late Hulan Shotwell, Sr. and Geraldine Prell Shotwell.
Terry was a 1966 graduate of Wharton High School. She attended WCJC and then transferred to Sam Houston State University and University of Houston-Victoria for her bachelor’s degree. She was a teacher in Wharton ISD and Bay City ISD, and a principal in Van Vleck ISD, Sweeney ISD and Royal ISD. She enjoyed camping and fishing. She liked to keep busy and be independent. She belonged to PEO and several other educational organizations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Hulan Shotwell, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Lee Sullivan Dittlinger and husband Patrick of Wharton; grandchildren: Bryce Henry, Reece Perry, Riley Carson and Blake Patrick; along with many family, friends and past co-workers.
Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. John Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Dittlinger, Bill Eckermann, Trey Sullivan, Tom Blaine, David Lewis, Bryce Dittlinger and Reece Dittlinger. Honorary pallbearer is Bob Stokes.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
