Henry “Ricky” Gomez, 66, of Plainview, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park with Ignacio Soto, pastor at Templo Sinai, officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Ricky was born Aug. 20, 1953 in Wharton. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and fought in Vietnam. Ricky was a man of God and a member of Templo Sinai. He was known by many and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother Manuel Gomez and one sister Annie Gomez Luna.
Ricky is survived by his wife Erlinda of the home; three sons: Chris Angel Gomez and wife Amanda, Ricky Leon Gomez and wife Jayme, and Tony Sanchez, Jr., all of Plainview; stepchildren: Roxann Escobar and husband Albert, Eric Chavez and wife Virginia, Ray Flores and wife Lorinne, Rebecca Lujan and husband Rene, and Elizabeth Flores, all of Plainview; two brothers: Ruben Gomez and wife Sally of Beaumont, and Sammy Gomez and wife Beatrice of Boling; three sisters: Yolanda Gomez and Alice Daniel and husband Jose all of Wharton, and Mary Driscoll and husband Fidel of Needville; grandchildren: Brianna Gomez, Zeighlyn Hinojosa Gomez, JohnErik Mendoza, and Jenna Mendoza; 12 stepchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.