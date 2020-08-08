Lillie M. Macha, 99, of Wharton, passed away at Elmcroft Assisted Living Center in Wharton on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. She was born July 14, 1921 in El Campo to the late Victor Schoellmann and Cecile Gerla Schoellmann.
Lillie attended schools in Nada. She married John Macha on June 10, 1942 in Nada and preceded her in death Sept. 4, 2006. Lillie was a devout Catholic all her life and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, working in her yard and always had beautiful flower beds. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Diane Hubenak; and her siblings: Richard “Dick,” Clarence, Lester, Robert, and Clara.
She is survived by her son Lester Macha and wife Dorothy of Houston; son-in-law Wilfred Hubenak; grandchildren: Jeffrey Macha and wife Kim, and Rory Hubenak and wife Cristal; great-grandchildren: Rory Hubenak, Jr., Juliana Hubenak and Jeremiah Macha; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A rosary will be recited on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Sam Appaisi officiating. A rite of committal and Christian burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
