Billye Barker, 89, of Wharton, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. She was born Jan. 24, 1931 in Ganado to the late Howard and Thelma Rogers Reeves.
Billye was raised in the Ganado area and graduated from Ganado High School. She married William Barker on Aug. 20, 1949 in Ganado. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2007.
Billye enjoyed playing bridge and domino games.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Betty C. Wallace.
She is survived by her daughter Teena Caldwell and husband Dr. Larry Caldwell of Sugar Land; son Tim Barker and wife Pam of Wharton; grandchildren: Lauren Worsham and husband Matt, Jason Barker and wife Sarah, Jill Medve and husband Joseph, and Jarett Barker; great-grandchildren: Saylor and Sloane Worsham, Tyson and Presley Barker, Blake Boenisch, Harper Medve, Paige Davis, Bailey Davis, and Brinley Konvicka.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with funeral services starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Wallace, Matt Worsham, Blake Boenisch, Jarett Barker, Jason Barker, and Joseph Medve
The family would like to thank Zoey, Yaya, Mary Ann, and Melissa for all their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations honoring Billye to the First United Methodist Church, in Wharton, and Hospice Support of El Campo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
