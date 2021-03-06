Julie Kearns Eaklor, 58, passed peacefully while surrounded by family and friends at her residence in Wharton on Feb. 26, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Julie was born in Boise, Idaho to the Rev. Robert “Bob” H. Kearns and Elizabeth “Betty” (Stefanowicz) Kearns on Nov. 21, 1962, but was raised in Durango, Colo. where she graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1981. Julie married Charles Kevin Eaklor of Durango, Colo. in 1982. After a year of marriage, they relocated to Arlington where they stayed until 2014. In that time, Julie graduated with her B.S. from the University of North Texas and began a teaching career at James A. Arthur Elementary School in Kennedale as a sixth grade ELA/Reading teacher.
Julie and Kevin relocated to Wharton in 2014 to be close to their only daughter and two grandkids. Julie went to teach at Houston ISD for two years and then to her current home at Wharton ISD where she was a two-time Teacher of The Year at Wharton Junior High School. She was also the WJHS cheerleading coach for the last three years and helped with other school clubs throughout the years. Her passion for teaching is recognized by the testaments of her current and past students. She loved all her students as her own and was proud to watch their success. Away from school, Julie enjoyed photography, but her favorite hobby was spending time with her family and being involved in anything they enjoyed.
Julie is preceded in death by her father Rev. Robert H. Kearns.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years Charles Kevin Eaklor; mother Elizabeth “Betty” Krueger of Louisville, Colo.; daughter Kristen McCarver and husband Tyler McCarver of Wharton; grandkids: Hayden and Sloane McCarver of Wharton; sister Rebecca Kearns Leffingwell and husband Dean Leffingwell of Louisville, Colo.; brother Stephen Kearns and husband Michael Cochran of San Francisco, Calif.; sister-in-law Ray Lynn Stees and husband Guy Stees of Hesperus, Colo.; brother-in-law Robert Eaklor and wife Julie Eaklor of Elko, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life details to follow.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Twisted Branch Aussie Ranch – www.twistedbranchaussies.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
