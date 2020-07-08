Hazel Rehak

Mrs. Hazel Mae Rehak, age 96, of Boling, passed away on July 1, 2020 at Barton House in Sugar Land.
She was born June 17, 1924 in Redwater, the daughter of the late Clyde L. and Ida Mae Robertson Dodd.
Hazel married John Kenneth Rehak Nov. 26, 1947 in Newgulf. Kenneth preceded her death in 1998. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Carlos and Glenn Dodd.
Hazel was raised in Redwater, outside of Texarkana, and graduated from Redwater High School. She attended Texas State College for Women, now Texas Woman’s University, and graduated with a degree in home economics. Hazel moved to Newgulf to begin her teaching career at Newgulf Elementary School where she lovingly served the children of Newgulf for 26 years prior to retiring in 1988. Hazel was an avid gardener and was especially fond of growing African violets. She enjoyed cooking for her family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Most importantly, Hazel was a strong believer in Jesus Christ and most recently attended Iago Federated Church in Boling.
Hazel is the loving and devoted mother of Suzanne Rehak, and Lynn Rehak of Boling; proud Mimi of Elizabeth Barbee (Clay), Lana Trantham (Shea), and Wendy Grew (Brad King); plus five great-grandchildren: Hayes Trantham, Hudson Trantham, Katherine Barbee, Blake Barbee, Emmaline Greenlaw; and great-great-grandmother to Amelia Greenlaw. Hazel was a selfless mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family and numerous friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton where she will be buried next to her husband. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
