Margaret Horelica

Margaret Delane Boyd Horelica was born March 26, 1931, in Matagorda County, to Melvin Edward and Sylvia Myrtle Cromeans Boyd. Margaret graduated from Orchard High School and attended Baylor University her first year of college. She went on to graduate with her teacher’s degree from Sam Houston State University.
Margaret married Leonard John Horelica on April 26, 1953. They had three children, Lynn, Russell and John David. Margaret and Leonard both received their master’s degree from Sam Houston State University.
Margaret’s teaching career started in Huntsville. She then taught and coached in Orchard. From there she went to Lamar ISD. She ended her career as counselor in East Bernard. She retired from East Bernard in the early 1980s.
Margaret loved to read, play golf, dominoes, canasta and enjoyed gardening. She was a volleyball referee for many years and always supported higher learning. Margaret loved planning her yearly Christmas party for her friends.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard of 45 years, her sister, Melba Blazek, and her parents, Melvin and Sylvia Boyd.
Margaret is survived by her three children, Lynn Horelica of Houston, Russell Horelica of East Bernard, and John David Horelica of Houston. Also, two grandchildren, Ian Horelica of California, Courtney Smith of Houston, and a great- grandson, Jayden. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law Bob Blazek, her niece Jan Kutach and husband Daryl and her nephew Bo Blazek and wife Michelle, and various great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services for Margaret were held at the United Methodist Church, East Bernard. Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Refreshments immediately followed the funeral service next door at the church fellowship hall.
Private burial following refreshments in Rosenberg, Greenlawn Cemetery.
The family requests no flowers or plants. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Margaret, please donate to the Leonard and Margaret Horelica Memorial Scholarship Fund.
