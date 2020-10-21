James Ferguson, Sr., 81, of Wharton passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born Sept. 15, 1939 in Beaumont, to the late James Elmer Ferguson and Nancy Ida Murray Ferguson.
James was a 1958 graduate of Wharton High School and received a bachelor of civil engineering from Texas A&M University. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Stolle Ferguson on June 10, 1961 in Wharton. James was a die-hard Aggie and bled Maroon. He worked as a civil engineer in a private sector, owned a tree nursery, and built custom rifles. He enjoyed hunting and shooting. He traveled to Africa, British Columbia and Canada to hunt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gene Ferguson.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn Ferguson of Wharton; daughters: Elaine Walters and husband Quent of West Columbia, and Janet Puffer and husband Marty of Clear Lake; sons: James M. Ferguson, Jr. and wife Terri of Wharton, and Russell Ferguson of Sugar Land; sister Dana Musgrove of Baytown; grandchildren: Katelin Dudley, Macey Walters, Claire Ferguson, Mason Ferguson, and James M. Ferguson III, Tyler Puffer and Sean Puffer; great-grandchildren: Graham and Ainsley Dudley, and Ella Puffer; and nieces nephews, and close friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22 starting at 5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. by Linda Dixon at Wharton Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Samuel Appiasi officiating. A rite of burial and committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be James Ferguson III, Tyler Puffer, Anthony Goss, Timothy Rachunek, Michael Stolle, and Mason Ferguson.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
