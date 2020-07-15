Lester Bunge, Jr.

Les Bunge, Jr. of Garwood, age 75, passed away peacefully in Columbus on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Les Bunge, Jr. was born the second child of Margaret and Lester P.W. Bunge, Sr. on June 4, 1945 in El Campo. He was raised in Garwood and remained in Colorado County his entire life. Les was a fifth generation Texan.
As a young boy, Les graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1959, and went on to graduate from Garwood High School in 1962. He was an avid athlete who loved to play football and was a member of the track team. He was also a member of the FFA, winning the calf scramble at the Houston Fat Stock Show. After high school, he attended Wharton County Junior College and Texas A&I, Kingsville.
Likewise, he began his career in the family rice farming and cattle business at a young age. He planted his first rice crop at the age of eight. Later on, he would go on to farm thousands of acres of rice. Farming was his passion. As he was a genuine cowboy, he took pride in raising his cattle, as well.
He was a lifetime member and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Nada. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge No. 1749 of El Campo, and a long-standing member of the Texas Farm Bureau. The Garwood Association of Restoration (GAR) gave him the Citizen of the Year Award in 2014.
He is survived by his daughters: Alexis Bunge Eakes and husband Phillip of Port Lavaca, Loris Bunge Evans and husband Richard of Katy, and Lada Bunge Lomax of San Leon; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces: Loueva Halla Hatfield, Tonda Bunge Sellers; nephew Carl Bunge Halla; sisters-in-law: Barbara Bunge, Dorothy Anderson; and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carole Bunge Halla, brother Oscar Louis Bunge, and long-time partner Karol Kallina.
Lastly, he loved God, his family, his work and the community of Garwood.
Happy trails to you Dad, until we meet again!
Visitation was held at Henneke Funeral Home, 1515 Montezuma Street, Columbus, on Tuesday, July 14 from 5-7 p.m. The family will have a private burial held at Lehrer Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department. P.O. Box 131, Garwood, 77442.
Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus
