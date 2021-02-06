Estelle Patek Heimann, 93, of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2021. She was the first of eight children born in Sweet Home on Aug. 21, 1927 to Jerome and Carrie (Matus) Patek.
Estelle is survived by her sons: Robert (Helen) Heimann of East Bernard, Edward (Anna) Heimann of Wharton, and daughter Shirley (Brian) Price of Houston; brothers: Eugene (Dorothy) Patek of Shiner, George Patek of Houston, and Fred (Rita) Patek of Katy; six grandsons: Bill and John Heimann of East Bernard, Brian Heimann of San Angelo, Scott Heimann of Victoria, Reece Price of Lockhart, and Cody Price of Houston; five granddaughters: Deanna Reeves and Susan Davis of East Bernard, Ann Matocha of Katy, Lisa Kinsey of Abilene, and Michelle Sherrod of League City; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Heimann, parents Jerome and Carrie Patek, infant son Joseph Heimann, son Kenneth Frank Heimann, brothers Jerry Patek and Daniel Patek, sisters Evelyn Patek Holub and Carrie Patek Hajek.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 9-10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Wharton. A rosary will be held at 10 a.m. and her funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, in Wharton or a charity of your choice. Serving as pallbearers will be her six grandsons.
Paul E. Styles
Mr. Paul E. Styles, 77, of East Bernard, passed away Jan. 22. 2021. Mr. Styles was born on Nov. 20, 1943 to Samuel and Kdna Pope Styles of Wharton.
Mr. Styles was a transporter for City of Houston Metro.
He is survived by his brothers: James Styles of Royal Oak, MI, and Bobby Cosey; sister Jewel Styles; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was at the Gooden-Hatton FH Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 4, from 12-6 p.m. Services were held Friday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, with Rev. L Humphrey officiating.
