Carol Kaack Rychlik

Carol Rychlik, age 75 of Needville, and formerly of Boling, passed away March 29, 2020. Carol was born June 18, 1944 to the late Fritz Kaack and Florence Kaack. She married Clarence Rychlik on March 12, 1962. They lived in Rosenberg for a few months before making their home in Boling, where they raised their family. Carol was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Boling. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No matter how bad she was feeling, seeing her grandchildren, especially the great-grandchildren, would always put a smile on her face. Carol always enjoyed cooking for her family, spending time in her garden and working in her flower beds.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Clarence Rychlik, sister Barbara Ann Kaack, mother-in-law Esther Rychlik, father-in-law Anton Rychlik, sister-in-law Beverly (Sue) Kaack, and brother-in-law Gene Cochrum.
Carol is survived by her children: Michael (Mike) Rychlik and wife Jeaneen, Robert (Rob) Rychlik and wife Jennifer, Laura Svatek and husband Jeffrey (Jeff); grandchildren: Justin Svatek and wife Samantha, Steven Rychlik and wife Kristal, Kimberlee McCabe and husband Aidan, Travis Rychlik and Janna Rychlik; great-grandchildren: Raylynn, Braxton and Quinn Svatek, Jonathann Rychlik and Tristan McCabe; brothers: Wesley Kaack and wife Beverly, Lee Kaack; sisters-in-law Lavonne Cochrum, Janice Jessen and husband Michael; along with several nephews, nieces and other extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boling, S.P.J.S.T. Rest Home No. 2 in Needville or Vantage Hospice.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 5–7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 1 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The family will gather privately for Mass and graveside services.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
