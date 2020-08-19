Delores Lopez, 77, of Boling, passed away following a lengthy illness at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. She was born March 27, 1943 in Eagle Lake to the late Fidencio and Herlinda Sosa Horta.
Delores was raised and attended school in Boling. On Feb. 27, 1999 she married Victor Lopez. Delores had a love of children that was evident in that she worked in childcare for many years. She enjoyed playing chalupa, scratching off lottery tickets, and solving word finds. She attended church every Sunday, going to dances with Victor
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Lucia Quintanilla, Olivia Horta, Toni Horta, Rosie Horta, Mary Horta. and Hopie Campos, and her brother Rudy Horta, Sr.
Delores is survived by her husband Victor Lopez of Boling; daughter Rose Miranda “Mandy” Sanchez and husband Robert of Boling; son James Mark Raymond of Boling; sister Mary Jane Hill and husband Gary; brothers: Robert Horta and wife Margie, Rudy Horta, Jr., and Jose Horta; grandchildren: James Mark Raymond, Jr., Lina Miranda Raymond, Cruz Steven Raymond, Robert Joseph Sanchez, Jr., Myrissa Renae Rangel and husband Josh, Romeo Joaquin Sanchez, Rico Jeremiah Sanchez, and Ramone Jacob Sanchez; and her great-grandchildren Lola and Leia.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton for immediate family only with Joe Pena, Joe Ortiz, Jason Acosta, James Raymond, Jr., Andre Batilla and Robert Sanchez, Jr. serving as pallbearers and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all the children she took care of serving as honorary pallbearers. Public visitation will then be held at Wharton Funeral Home Chapel after 11 a.m. with a rosary recited at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
