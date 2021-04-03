Carl Anthony “Boxie” Kallina, 68, of Garwood, passed away March 31, 2021. He was born Nov. 15, 1952 in Wharton to the late Charles and Laverne Zatopek Kallina.
He is survived by his daughter Rachelle Wesselski and husband James of Corpus Christi; son Chad Kallina and wife Nikki of Lago Vista; grandchildren: Dylan, Austin and Casey Wesselski, and Cadence, Peyton and Cole Kallina; sisters: Charlotte Temmen and husband Albert of Garwood, and Cathy Tschida and husband George of Richmond; brother Jesse Kallina and wife Sherry of Taiton; and sister-in law Carolyn Kallina.
Boxie was preceded in death by his parents; sister Cheryl “Gigi” Kallina; and brother Dr. Charles Kallina III.
Visitation begins 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with a KC rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Charles Kallina IV, Elliott Wendel, Howdy Cranek, J.K. Kallina, Judd Kallina, and Koehl Cranek.
Memorial donations in memory of Boxie: https://www.gofundme.com/f/forever-sunsets.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
