Philip Ray Stelzel, 60, passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle against cancer. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Philip was born May 15, 1959 in East Bernard to the late Awald and Georgia Foster Stelzel.
He was raised in the East Bernard area and graduated from East Bernard High School. He later attended and graduated from Wharton County Junior College and Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. He married Elizabeth Minks Sept. 16, 1989 in East Bernard. Following a short time with Tenneco, Philip joined his brother Larry and began his life-long love of farming rice, grain, and hay. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and being with his family. He was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and the East Bernard Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, David Stelzel.
Philip is survived by his wife Elizabeth Stelzel of East Bernard; daughter Lyndsay Blommer and husband Michael of Frydek; and son Blake Stelzel of East Bernard; brothers: Larry Stelzel and wife Sandy, Harold Stelzel and wife Suzanne, sister-in-law Brenda Stelzel, all of East Bernard, and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 after 5 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard with a parish rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass and rite of committal will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Fr. Charles Otsiwah celebrating. Entombment will be in the Holy Cross Mausoleum in East Bernard. Serving as pallbearers are Keith Stelzel, Mark Stelzel, Michael Blommer, Matt Rizvan, Chris Allison, and Ryan Woodward.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Houston Hospice – El Campo, 1102 N. Mechanic, El Campo, 77437 or Holy Cross Catholic Church Parish Development Fund, P. O. Box 1325, East Bernard, 77435.
