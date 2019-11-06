Thomas Runnells passed into the arms of the Lord on Oct. 27, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston. He was born April 14, 1947 in Middletown, Ohio to Donald and Louise Barker Runnells.
Thomas was raised in the Middletown area and attended school there. He was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran who in his younger days loved hunting and rodeo. In his later years, he kept his passion for shooting alive, though he didn’t get many opportunities to hunt, he was known as a Jokester often keeping his friends and family laughing. Thomas was even working on writing a book, though it never was completed.
He is survived by his wife Linda Runnells; sons Terry James Runnells and Eric Thomas Runnells; daughter Kimberly Wukasch; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Louise Barker Runnells, and his grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at Caney Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com
