A great man, a hard worker, and a proud Boling Bulldog, Lyle Edmond Burns woke up in heaven on Sunday, May 3, 2020. The world is a brighter place for having had him here but he joined such a large circle of family and friends at Jesus’ feet we rejoice in his well lived life.
Lyle’s parents, Frank and Viola Burns, his wife Lydia and his siblings Marie Fertsch and Byron Burns, all predecease him.
Lyle is survived by his three daughters: Lana Burns of Boling, Leah Goyer of Boling, and Lisa Billingsley (Mike) of Wharton; his grandchildren: Vanessa Goyer, Alley Goyer, and Jeremy Billingsley. Numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends he felt were family will miss his Texas-size presence but stand taller because of his love. A devoted Dad he stressed the values of hard work, integrity, and the golden rule, something everyone he met witnessed and appreciated. This gentle giant was forever blessed by the addition of his two granddaughters, Vanessa, currently an elementary school teacher and Alley, graduating as a doctor later this month. Papa was the best babysitter, known for throwing both girls in the mud pits, teaching them to drive tractors, properly instructing them how to mow a lawn, which tool to use and when, how to play outside, and how to keep your barracks clean enough to pass his inspection. While Lyle was known to have been the first student to run away from classes whenever possible, lift a few answer keys, and avoid opening books, his first priority was to put his children and grandchildren through college. He did that, four teachers and a doctor are forever grateful for this wonderful man and his generosity.
Lyle was born in Newgulf, May 29, 1934 and graduated from Boling High School in 1953. Declining multiple scholarships, this junior Olympian was eager to get to work. He was proud to have served in various roles at Texasgulf, retiring after more than 40 years on the job. He served in the U.S. Army, completing basic training in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and went on to Fort Hood, finishing first in his class. In 1975 he built his own drilling rig and began drilling for water all over Wharton County and the surrounding areas. The “Well Man” helped whenever and wherever he could, be it morning, past midnight, weekends, or just because. He accepted collard greens for payment when it was all a customer had to give, he hauled water for cattle if a windmill broke, and he fixed anything you brought to him.
Lyle loved to mow his yards, he and his tractors, or his Chevy trucks were seen all over town and always brought a smile to those he came across. Law enforcement were less than happy when he was given a John Deere Gator to play on, but if you saw him driving it, you saw him smiling. He played football and basketball, ran track, loved to dance, was known to belt out a tune, and felt work was a calling.
Mr. Burns loved a good meal and time with friends and family. During this pandemic, services and time to visit are limited. If you would like to sign the book or speak to his family, a walk through visitation will be held at Wharton Funeral Home, Wednesday, May 6 from 5-7 p.m. and a small, family memorial service Thursday, May 7 at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Kelley McCorkle, Monty Merecka, Phillip Rehak, Donald Sciba, DeVoy Shaw, Ross Somers, Coby Sonnier, and Sloan Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are all of you who touched his heart and of course, all Boling Bulldogs, past and present, together.
In his honor, share a meal with a friend and have a good laugh. Plan on stopping by his shop for a visit as the restrictions are lifted, do a kind deed, tell a good story, work hard, and value your loved ones.
A celebration of life in BOLING will be held to honor this great man’s life when it becomes possible.
