Kendrick Charles Curtis Sr., AKA Nose, 33, of Wharton, passed away Nov. 11. 2020.
Kendrick Curtis was born on July 23, 1987 in Wharton to Kenneth Charles Curtis and Aretha Jones Washington. Mr. Curtis was a landscaper.
He is survived by his father Kenneth Charles Curtis, Sr., of Wharton; mother Aretha Jones Washington of El Campo; sons: Carrington Curtis and Kendrick Curtis, Jr. both of Wharton; daughter Kadavryiann Curtis of Wharton; brothers: Kenneth Curtis, Jr., Kelvin Curtis, Sr. and Kendall Curtis, all of Wharton; sister Kendra Curtis of Richmond; and a host of other relatives, friends and family.
Services to be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery with the Rev. A.J. Jones officiating.
Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home.
Masks required when entering the building for visitation on Friday.
