Carol Gresham

Carol Ann Kughn Gresham, 64, of Wharton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at her residence.
Carol was born in Wharton on Nov. 16, 1954, to the late Jake William and Adeline T. Klatt Kughn. She was raised in the Wharton area and graduated from Wharton High School with the Class of 1972. She married John Mark Gresham on Aug. 30, 1996 in Wharton. Carol worked at Security Bank and Trust for many years before becoming the manager of Wharton Country Club. Carol was also employed with Gresham Royalties for many years. She was known as fun loving, a talented artist, who loved travel and being with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Cartwright.
Carol is survived by her husband Mark Gresham of Wharton; daughters Jennifer Schulz of Moulton, Lori Schulz of El Campo, and Amy Gresham of Wharton; grandchildren Jacob William Schulz, Jessica JoAnn Hart, Julie Marie Hart, Kevin Joseph Krpec, Gavin Wayne Krpec and Shane Tyler Ryan; along with great-grandchildren Colby William Schulz, Terese Ann Krpec and Joseph Jackson Joseph Krpec.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 2 after 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, 77488. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Wharton. Burial will follow in the Wharton City Cemetery and reception at the Wharton Country Club.
