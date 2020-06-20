Sharon Lynn Baker (known by her closest friends as “Sass”), passed away in her home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:36 a.m., surrounded by her family and loved ones after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Sharon, born July 22, 1956 to Wanda White and the late Clinton P. White, Jr., was a native Whartonian and graduated from Boling High School in 1974.
Following high school, she married her high school sweetheart, the late Bubba Harris, and they welcomed their first child, Tiffani Harris, in November of 1978. She attended the University of Wyoming and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in 1985. After graduation, Sharon and Tiffani returned to Wharton, where Sharon met and fell in love with her late husband, Bill Baker. Sharon and Bill were married in October of 1988 and welcomed their daughter MacKenzie Baker in March of 1990. Shortly after Sharon and Bill were married, Sharon started her lifelong career as a teacher, coach and mentor, and after 27 years in education, she retired from Boling ISD in 2012. Upon retiring, she loved planning weekend trips with her girlfriends, and adored shopping, eating out, and spending time with her family.
Sharon is survived by her eldest daughter Tiffani Harris and wife Emily of Brooklyn, N.Y., and her youngest daughter MacKenzie Baker of Richmond. She is also survived by her mother Wanda White; her twin sister Karen Herzik and husband Junior and their children Tammy Chambers, Tara Parker, Chase Macek and Brent Herzik along with their spouses and children; and her nieces: Jessica McMurrey and children Brittany Brink, and Victoria Brink.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Hodges Baker; her father Clinton Phillip White; and her sister Cynthia White Sinatra.
Pallbearers will be Junior Herzik, Chase Macek, Scott Chambers, Brent Herzik, Bob Baker, Colton Baker, Scott Baker, Andy Baker, and Matthew Baker.
Services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, with a reception to follow at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Wharton. Please wear masks and maintain all social distancing requirements.
We also are suggesting that everyone wear red clothing, if possible, as it was Sass’ favorite color.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
