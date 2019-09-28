Louisa Gaona

Louisa Sedillo Garcia-Gaona, a long-time resident of Wharton, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 25 at 3:47 a.m. She was born in Flatonia on May 23, 1926.
Preceded in death by her husbands John Garcia, John Gaona, her father Carlos Sedillo, her mother Guadalupe Martinez Sedillo, three sisters, a brother, six grandsons, one granddaughter and a great- grandson.
Louisa lived a simple life, loved her church Lady of Mount Carmel where all 13 of her children were baptized, confirmed and received their first communion. She was not a materialistic woman, loved good food, dancing, bingo, visits with her family, enjoyed going “down the road with her daughters.” She was quick witted and had a wonderful warm smile.
She is survived by her 13 children, Janie Garcia Gillespie (spouse Tommy), Tim Garcia (spouse Bea), Rosa Garcia Reyes, Virginia Garcia Grudziecke (spouse Johnny), Joe Garcia (spouse Belma), Johnny Gaona, Jr. (spouse Felicita), Rocky Gaona (spouse Melissa), David Gaona, Josie Gaona Munoz, MaryLou Gaona French, Daniel Gaona (spouse Julie), Rene Gaona, Noe Gaona (spouse Becky); 48 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great- grandchildren, two brothers Mike and Manuel Sedillo, two sisters Lupe Gaona and Janie Compean; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5–8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30 at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Wharton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
