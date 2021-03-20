Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Shanklin, 87, of Wharton, will be at St. James Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery with the Rev. J. Farris officiating.
Mr. Shanklin died March 11, 2021 in Wharton.
He was born Jan. 24, 1934 in Wharton to Bo and Pearline Francis Shanklin.
Raymond Shanklin worked as a laborer with Southwest Company.
Surviving are sons: Roy Lee Jackson of Katy, and Raymond Jackson of Baytown; daughters: Shirley Jackson, Rotayn Jackson, and Viola Jones, all of Wharton; brother Oscar Williams of Wharton; sisters: Cora Jones of Wharton, and Shirley Ann Austin of Houston; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation was Friday from 1-6 p.m. Friends called after 12 p.m.
Masks are required upon entering Gooden-Hatton FH Chapel.
