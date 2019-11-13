Craig Loran Sims, Sr.

Craig Sims, 79, of Wharton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his residence. Craig was born on April 22, 1940, in Crockett, to the late Harry and Marie Arnold Sims.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Morrow Lou Ansley Sims, brother Pat Sims, son Craig Sims and wife Stacie of La Grange, daughter Jessica Firkus and husband Dan of Sealy, grandchildren: Adam Cody Firkus and wife Ashley, Ansley Lorene Firkus, Andrew Frank Firkus, Alex Gilmore Sims, Austin Corder Sims, and Grace Stacie Sims, and great-grandchildren Jackson James Firkus and Everly Jo Firkus.
A family and friend gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wharton Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.