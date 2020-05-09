Clara Jane Hust Lovell

Clara Jane Lovell, 87, of Egypt, passed away peacefully in Houston on Wednesday May 6, 2020. She was born in Houston on July 21, 1932 to the late Hurley G. Hust and Josephine Northington Hust. She is the granddaughter of the late Mentor and Clara Beard Northington of Egypt.
Clara Jane and her family moved many times throughout her childhood, and she attended many schools. She graduated from Hockaday Prep Academy in Dallas and attended the University of Arkansas for a year. She married Alan Hall, Jr. and had three children, Alan, Peter and Sherry.
Her husband preceded her in death in 1964.
She was blessed to find love again and married Robert C. Lovell in 1968 who had six children of his own, Amy, Robby, Nat, Nic and Mary. They were blessed with a baby of their own, Monty.
He predeceased her in death as well in 2000.
Clara Jane, also known as Sandy, was a compassionate and loving mother who selflessly raised her large-blended family. Having a strong American lineage, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She was a spiritual person and a member of the Daughter of the Kings. She loved the ocean and loved to sail with her family.
In addition to her parents and both her husbands, she was preceded in death by her stepchildren: Robert F.C. Lovell and Cornelia S. Lovell.
Clara Jane is survived by her children and grandchildren: Father Alan S. Hall of Italy, Peter G. Hall and his children Christopher and Emma Hall of New Hampshire, Sharon N. Taylor and husband T. Robert of Egypt and their child Korey N. Taylor; and Montgomery D. Lovell and wife Babette O’Quinn of Rosenberg; her step-children and grandchildren and great- grandchildren Amy L. Graves and husband Warren of Rhode Island and their children Mariana G. Pfrommer and husband Chris and their child Lincoln G., and Kelsey G. Carnevale and husband Nick and their child Owen W. Carnevale; step daughter-in-law Susan Lovell and her child Michael C. Lovell and his children Michael C. and Aleena Lovell; Nathaniel W. Lovell and wife Lone M. Hansen and their child Lars Lovell; John N. Lovell and Mary C. Lovell and her husband Dennis Grinnan.
Graveside services will be held, Saturday, May 9, at 2 p.m. at the Northington Family Cemetery in Egypt with Father Lance Ousley officiating.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.