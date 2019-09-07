John Partida, Jr., 64, of Hungerford, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at a hospital in Sugar Land. He was born in Wharton Aug. 20, 1955, a son of Juan Partida and Josephine Ramirez Gonzales.
John was raised in the Wharton area and a graduate of Boling High School. He worked as a truck driver all his life. He enjoyed fishing and watching movies. He was preceded in death by his dad and his nephew, Frankie Partida, Jr.
John is survived by his mom Josephine Gonzales; sisters: Sara Dunagan of Hungerford, Mercedes Partida of Hungerford and JoAnn Edward of Iago; brothers: James Partida of Iago, Frank Partida of Egypt and Xavier Gonzales of Hungerford; along with many nieces, nephew, cousins and close friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Celebration of Life services will begin at 10 a.m. with Albert Garza officiating. Burial will follow to Crescent Cemetery in Glen Flora. Serving as pallbearers will be Frank Partida, Xavier Gonzales, James Partida, Joseph Dunagan and Mitch Dunagan.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
