Roger Douglas Spring, 89, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at his home in Missouri City, surrounded by his family. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at First United Methodist Church in Wharton.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1930 to Bud and Irby Spring in Luling. After graduating from Luling High School, Roger joined the United States Air Force where he completed his service in Japan. Upon returning home, he attended Texas State Teacher’s College in San Marcos, completing advanced coursework in chemistry and biology. During this period, he met and married his loving wife, Joyce. Soon after, they moved to Wharton to begin raising their family. Roger taught at both WCJC and WHS, before joining Texasgulf Sulfur Company where he later retired after 30 years of service.
A long-time resident of Wharton, Roger was an active member of the First United Methodist Church serving in several teaching and leadership roles. He also volunteered in the Wharton Little League and provided leadership for Cub Scout and Webelo troops for several years. He enjoyed golf, hunting, woodworking, square dancing and treasured friendships. Above all, Roger was known for his abundant kindness, patience and love for nature.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and brothers; wife Joyce; and his son Stephen. He is survived by his sister Hanna Holguin of San Antonio; son Keith Spring of Dallas; daughter in-law Dorothy Spring of Franklin; son Scott Spring and his wife Lisa of Missouri City; grandchildren Aaron and Daniel Spring of Missouri City, Stephanie Spring of Franklin; great grandchildren Wyatt and Sadie Pittillo of Franklin; and their father Wes Pittillo of Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Roger to the First United Methodist Church of Wharton (www.fumcwharton.org), phone: 979-532-1100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.