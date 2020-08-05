Ida Marie Moore, 75, of Hungerford, passed away July 30, 2020. Ida Marie Moore was born Dec. 7, 1944 in Galveston to Issac D. and Gladys B. Gillis Moore, Sr. Moore worked as a caregiver at Richmond State School. She is survived by her brother Issac D. Moore Jr. of Richmond; sisters: Sherrell Rucker of Houston, and Daisy Mitchell of Stafford; godchild Mya Rucker of Houston; and relatives, friends and family. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. Friday Aug. 7 at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Inc. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Burial will be at Peach Creek Cemetery with the Rev. R.I. Campbell officiating.
