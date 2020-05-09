Maury Salinger, 75, of Wharton, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at a Wharton hospital following a sudden illness. He was born Jan. 8, 1945 in Laredo to the late Harold and Vivian Franklin Salinger.
Maury was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School with the Class of 1964. He was an avid sports fan. He operated a statistics firm where he compiled stats from all high school sports throughout the state. Maury was employed by the Houston Astros baseball team as the official scorekeeper in the 1980s, during which time he also held jobs as a sportswriter for the Wharton Journal and Wharton Sentinel newspapers. Maury began his career as the sports manager and broadcaster for Wharton’s KANI 1500 radio station.
Maury won the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Texas Sportswriter of the Year award in 1980 and served as the press coordinator for the THSCA’s Annual Coaching School for more than three decades. Maury was inducted into the Greater Houston Area’s High School Football Hall of Fame in 2019 as the recipient of the John Kelley Distinguished Service Award.
In addition to his parents, Maury is preceded in death by his sisters: Linda Salinger and Anne Salinger Sherman. Maury is survived by his nephew Josh Sherman and wife Jill of Houston, their children Allie, Sam and Max Sherman, and his cousin Gordon Franklin and wife Linda of Houston, and numerous extended family and friends.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, May 7, at noon at Shearith Israel Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
