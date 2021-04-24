Lucille Ramirez Hernandez, 75, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New Gulf to the late Cruz and Martha Soto Ramirez.
She attended school in New Gulf and later, Boling High School. Lucille married Herman J. Hernandez on April 14, 1970. He preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 1999. She worked for many years for Boling ISD before retiring and becoming a full-time homemaker. She loved shopping, going crabbing, working in her garden and sewing. Her family was the most important thing in her life, she never wanted to miss an event.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Mary Louise Garza, and Maria Martha Ramirez, and brothers: Jesse Ramirez, Sr., Luis Ramirez, Cruz Ramirez, Jr., and Simon Ramirez.
She is survived by her daughters: Martha Zavala and husband Alex, Sr. of Clute, Hermalina “Lina” Raymond-Escobedo and husband Rolando of San Antonio, Christina Bentancur and husband Francisco (Scarecrow) of Boling, Sylvia Barrera and husband Rodrigo of New Gulf, and Jessica Best and husband Noah of Clute; her brother Lucio Ramirez and wife Janie of Lake Jackson; grandchildren: James Raymond, Jr., Lina Raymond, Cruz Raymond, Ashley Zavala, Chelcie Zavala, Alexander Zavala, Jr., Herman Zavala, Tristan Bentancur, Elizabeth Bentancur, and Christian Bentancur; great-grandchildren: Dustin Zavala, Isaiah Montalvo, Jorge Banda, Jr., Julian Banda, Messiah Zavala, Audrey Zavala, Jordan Cano, and Jaydan Zavala.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, April 23 after 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.