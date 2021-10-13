Karen Louise Herzog was born in Owosso, Michigan. She was the eldest daughter of Lucy Houston (Giori) and Ralph Houston. Her childhood was spent living in California, Germany, and Texas. She married Martin Herzog Jr, a Lutheran minister, in 1963. Their married life took them to Montana, Springfield and Chicago, Illinois and then to Wharton. She is fondly remembered for her excellent cooking and baking skills by all who knew and loved her. Her family still makes many of her recipes, although it always seemed better when Karen made them. She was always very active in her church at St. John’s Lutheran in Wharton. She enjoyed going to movies, loved listening to Elvis Presly, and spending time with family and friends. Karen was always referred to as the “favorite aunt” by nieces and nephews. She passed away on September 22 in Smithville at the age of 79.
Karen is survived by her three children, son Marty Herzog III of Los Angeles California, daughter Lisa White and husband Dan of Cedar Creek and son Matthew Herzog and wife Marissa of Canyon Lake. Grandchildren include Taylor and Benjamin White of Cedar Creek and Dean and Joshua Herzog of Canyon Lake. Karen is also survived by her brother, James Houston and wife, Fran of Ponte Vedra, Florida, and sister Carol Floyd and husband Bob of College Station, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Karen will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Smithville on Sunday, October 17 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s fund at curealz.org or 781-237-3800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.