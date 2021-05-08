On Saturday, April 24, 2021, Lavena Theresa Polasek, the loving mother of one child, passed away at age 72 in Newport News, Virginia.
Theresa was born Dec. 28, 1948, in Houston to Ray Robert and Hazel. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from The University of Houston. She taught pre-K and kindergarten for 28 years. She was a teacher for Wharton ISD 26 years, and enjoyed teaching students and watching them grow through the years.
Theresa raised one daughter, Rachel. She had a passion for painting by numbers and gardening. She enjoyed spending time with her loving daughter, family, and friends. She had a sense of humor, a caring heart, and a great smile.
Theresa was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel, and her father, Ray Robert.
She is survived by her daughter Rachel, her sister Cynthia, her brother Ray Robert, Jr., her sister Marie, her best friend Pat, and several nieces. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia, the funeral service was held with close family and friends. Flowers or donations may be sent to 4522 Valhalla Drive, Portsmouth, VA 23707.
