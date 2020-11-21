Mary Ann Krenek was born in Hillje to Victor and Martha Marek on Jan. 15, 1941. She was a graduate of Louise High School with honors for Best Athlete in basketball, softball, and volleyball. She married Edward A. Krenek on Oct. 29, 1960. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell upon graduation and later worked as a legal secretary for a prominent Wharton attorney. Her most important role began in 1963 when she entered motherhood. She was actively involved in Holy Family Catholic Church for many years as a religious education teacher, and more recently, as a devoted lay Eucharistic Minister to her parish and area nursing homes. She was a member and regent of Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was an avid gardener, domino player, baker, square dancer, a San Antonio Spurs fan, and beloved grandmother.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Martha and Victor Marek, and her siblings Clement and Louis Marek. She was preceded in death by her first spouse Edward Krenek in 2004.
She is survived by her siblings: Virginia Krobot, Theodore Marek, Lillian Bartek, Benjamin Marek, and Cynthia Hackbarth. She is survived by her eldest daughter Caryn Hernandez, her son-in-law Brandan Hernandez, and grandsons Rian and Aidan Hernandez. She is survived by her middle daughter Monica Travis, her son-in-law Tim Travis, and grandson Wyatt Travis. She is survived by her youngest daughter Linda Carpenter, her son-in-law Allen Carpenter, and granddaughter Caroline Carpenter.
In 2017, she married Irvin Ullmann and embraced a new family. She is survived by Irvin and his children: Eldest daughter Joan McElveen, her spouse Les McElveen, and granddaughters Raine and Jacey McElveen; middle son Stephen Ullmann, his spouse Lacey Ullmann, and grandchildren Tanner and Hattie Ullmann; and youngest daughter Lauren Mican, and her spouse Braden, and grandchildren Tyson and Reagan.
She is survived by multiple nieces and nephews from both the Marek and Krenek families.
Public visitation was at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 20 from 5-8 p.m. All Saturday services to include the rosary, funeral Mass and rite of burial will remain private. The family appreciates your understanding during this pandemic.
There will be a livestream link available to anyone in the public wishing to view the rosary and funeral Mass. The link will be available on the Wharton Funeral Home website.
Memorial monetary donations can be sent to: Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Our Lady Queen of the Clergy, Court #1990, P.O. Box 415, Wharton, Texas 77488. Floral donations may be sent to Wharton Funeral Home.
The family of Mary Ann Krenek wishes to express our sincere gratitude to the medical staff of Houston Methodist Sugar Land and APEC Hospice.
