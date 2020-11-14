Viola K. Anders passed into the arms of the Lord on Nov. 10, 2020 at her residence in Wharton. She was born March 25, 1929 in Weimer to the late Stephen and Matilda Kosler.
Viola was raised in Weimer and attended school there. She loved to dance, take care of her garden, play bingo but especially loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. Viola was an avid baker and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family.
Viola was an active member of the Catholic Daughters for the last 71 years and was grand regent in 1972. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary from 1968 to the present. She was the president of the auxiliary for 20 years. Viola was also a member of the Holy Family Altar Society from 1959 to the present. She was president of the Altar Society for 40 years.
She is survived by her children: Myna Aprea and husband Al of Richmond, Iris Bennetsen and husband Randy of Wharton, Gloria Barbee and husband Milton of Wharton and her son David Anders and wife Sharon of Wharton; sisters: Dora Brown of Columbus, Gladys Rosenauer and husband Gene of Weimer, and Bernice Kubesch of La Grange; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband Freddie Anders, son James Anders, granddaughter Lorena Barbee, her parents, brother Melvin Kosler, six half-brothers and three half-sisters.
Visitation will be held at Holy Family Church on Saturday Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with interment following at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, in Wharton.
Serving as pallbearers will be Vincent Aprea, Jr., Al Aprea, Jr., Keith Barbee, David Barbee, Sterling Petrash, Christopher Anders, Thomas Anders, and Chase Torres.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Holy Family Church.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.