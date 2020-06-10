Elizabeth Jean House Evans, 59 of Wharton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 18, 2020 surrounded by family and friends at her parents’ home. Liz was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton. She was born Aug. 31, 1960 in Wharton to Norma Jean and Scottie House. Liz was the youngest of the daughters in the House family.
Liz is survived by her husband Arja Harrison Evans, Jr., parents Norma Jean and Scottie House, sisters: Carol Newton (Bill) of Bay City, and Patti Salsky (Richard) of Tonasket, Wash. Liz is also survived by nieces and nephews: Kelsie Brown (Bryan) and Marissa Wendel (Jeff) both of Bay City, Dr. Will B. Newton (Julie) of Lubbock, and Dr. Micah C. Newton (Carla) of Temple, Chalee Mills of Missoula, Mont., and Riel Shone Mills of Grants Pass, Ore.; great-nieces and nephews: Karly, Kenzie and Kalli Brown, Mason, Marleigh, Maddox Wendel, Hunter and Jasmine Vuong and William and Kai Newton, and Louie Franklin.
Liz graduated from Wharton High School in 1978. She attended the University of Texas earning a BA in psychology. She then attended the College of Santa Fe earning a BA in education, and later gaining an MA in special education from the University of New Mexico.
Liz worked in the general and special education field in Albuquerque, N.M. for 10 years. In 1999, she began her career at Clements High School in Sugar Land, and worked through 2019. Liz was an educational diagnostician and an advocate for special education. She knew what it took to support her students and get her kids the education they needed. Liz’s dedication was fundamental to Clements’ success, living out the school’s commitment to give every student who walked through the door a quality education. Liz was a well-loved Clements Ranger.
Liz’s passion to help others led her to serve during the summer between her junior and senior year of high school through the Amigos de las Americas in the Dominican Republic, helping to give over 1,000 inoculations to children. This experience led her to have a big heart for helping those who were in need!
Liz was also involved in the photography industry and spent time as a professional freelance photographer in Dallas. Liz would later reconnect with an acquaintance from that time in her life, Harrison Evans of Dallas. On April 11, 2015 Liz married Arja Harrison Evans, Jr. of Dallas. They were married at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton.
In closing we would like to convey a heartfelt thanks to all the family, friends, and co-workers for their love, support and prayers through Liz’s yearlong battle with metastatic breast cancer. We would be remiss in not mentioning how important yearly mammograms are! Please know that they can help to save lives. A special thanks to Houston Methodist Cancer Center and Hospice of Houston (El Campo). The doctors, nurses and staff were most supportive during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Houston Hospice El Campo, Holy Family Catholic Church or Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team (SPOT).
A graveside service was held Friday June 5 at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery. The service was conducted by the Rev. Robert Knippenberg of Holy Family Catholic Church. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday June 27. The rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. and memorial Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton.
