Graveside services for Sharon Owens, 68, of Richwood will be Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bowden Cemetery in Hungerford.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton.
Everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be left online.
