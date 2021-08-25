Graveside services for Sharon Owens, 68, of Richwood will be Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bowden Cemetery in Hungerford.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton.

Everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. 

Condolences may be left online. Light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com. Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at 979-849-8800.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.