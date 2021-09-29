Mrs. Ella Louise Smith, 84 yrs. old of Wharton passed away September 22, 2021. Ella was born on October 13,1936 in Wharton to C.D. and Elsie Dickerson Myers.
Ella is survived by her son Darren Myers Smith( Terri), daughter Deidre Dozier (Kevin), sisters, Latheda Myers, Betty Davis, grandchildren, Stevan Dozier, Michael Dozier and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be Saturday, October 2 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Community Church.
Visitation will be at Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel, Friday Oct. 1 at 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 N. E. Ave. P.O. Box 841, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3602.
