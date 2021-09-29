Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.