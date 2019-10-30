Funeral services for Arculano (Archie) Lopez, 84, of East Bernard, will be Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic in East Bernard with interment following at San Francisco Cemetery in East Bernard.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard.
Archie was born Aug. 12, 1935 in Waelder and passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 in Missouri City.
Archie is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Angelita Lopez, his wife Tomasa, son Lupito Lopez, daughters Elizabeth Lopez, Mary Luna, grandson Baby Lonnie, brothers Raymond, Jose and Pete Lopez.
He is survived by daughter Janie Muniz (George), Dominga Alameda (Secundino),
Lonnie Lopez (Rachel), Jesse Lopez, Lee Lopez (Emely), Adam Lopez and Jeremy Lopez, 20 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Knesek Funeral Home, Wallis, 979-885-3535.
