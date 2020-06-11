Janet Lynn (Cartwright) Aylor of Murchison, passed away at UT Health Center in Tyler on Thursday evening, June 4, 2020 after extended illnesses and lengthy hospital stays. She was 72 years old. Janet’s faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord was absolute; it sustained her to the end. Always steadfast but never imposing, her life demonstrated love for others and total dependence on the Lord. Even when her body experienced severe pain during her many hospital stays, her faith never wavered. After a few months of relative ease at her home, the Lord took her quickly to His home, granting her previous request for relief.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12 graveside services in celebration of Janet Aylor’s life will be held in historic Orchard Cemetery (Est. 1894) located on State Highway 36 about one mile west of Orchard. A highway sign points to the cemetery north of the adjacent railroad line. Pastor Bobby Knowles of the Orchard United Methodist Church will lead the celebration.
More appropriate celebrations will be held in Orchard and in Wallsboro, Ala. once the many social restrictions due to the current pandemic have been further relaxed. Janet’s favorite season of the year is autumn with its many colors in the tree leaves. Additional notices will announce those celebrations when details are complete.
Janet was born to Frances E. (Law) and Lowell N. Cartwright on Sept. 9, 1947 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her parents were then residing in nearby Rising Sun, Ind. Janet’s family soon relocated to Wetumpka, Ala., the place she considered to be her home. She attended school in Wallsboro and Wetumpka, graduating in 1965. Her small senior class has remained close though out the ensuing years and she cherished their love and friendship until her dying day.
Janet married Daniel Alan “Danny” Aylor on Saturday, Aug. 26, 1972 at First Baptist Church in Lubbock. The Rev. Dan Yeary officiated at the wedding ceremony. Through their nearly 48 years of marriage, Janet supported Danny in his engineering career while living in Lubbock, Corpus Christi, Alice, Tyler and Murchison.
Although in the work-day world Janet was a very good receptionist, record keeper, clerk and accountant, she was an exceptional mother, homemaker, cook and hostess. She was a hard worker and pleasing others gave her great joy. She loved her family members dearly.
She always had a tender heart for people and animals in need. A sucker for a furry face, she always had at least one cat in her household. No stray was ever turned away. Dogs and birds were also welcome.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her elder sister, Dinah Elizabeth (Cartwright) Dykes (and husband Jerry) of Sylacauga, Ala.
Janet is survived by her husband Danny Aylor, their daughter Ruth Lynn Aylor of Murchison, her younger brother Richard Lowell Cartwright (and wife Patty) of Titus, Ala., her niece Kimberly Elizabeth (Dykes) McMillan (and husband Mark) of Crawfordville, Fla., her nephew David Christian Dykes (and wife Susan) of Gardendale, Ala., her grand-niece Emily Elizabeth McMillan, her grand-nephew Benjamin Isaac McMillan and numerous cousins of all degrees living in Alabama, Florida, Indiana and Texas.
Mortuary services for Janet Aylor are being provided by the Knesek Family Funeral Home, 122 N. First Street, Wallis, 77485, Telephone: 979-478-6311 and on the web at www.knesekfuneralhome.com.
