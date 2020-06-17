Gail Ann Johnson Whitaker

Gail Ann Johnson Whitaker, 70, of Rosenberg, born Aug. 30,1949 to the late George and Essie Richardson, passed on to the other side June 11, 2020. Gail’s visitation will be 1-5 p. .Friday June 19 at Matthews Funeral Home. Celebration of Life services 11 a.m. on June 20 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in El Campo. Mask and social distancing will be enforced. She will be laid to rest at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery in Rosenberg. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Wharton. 979-532-2715.

